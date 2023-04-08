Latitude Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

WFC opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

