Latitude Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

