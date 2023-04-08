Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $620,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $225.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.