Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 164,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

