Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,953 shares of company stock worth $12,264,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Shares of CAT opened at $209.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average of $225.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

