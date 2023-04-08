Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.87.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $339.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.63. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

