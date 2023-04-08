Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,392,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JEPI opened at $54.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

