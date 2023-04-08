Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Trading Down 81%

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Rating) traded down 81% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33,233% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Learning Tree International Stock Down 81.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International, Inc provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership.

