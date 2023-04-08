Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Lessened by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Lennar Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

