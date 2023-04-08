Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $15.14 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

