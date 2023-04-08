Life Design Station International (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Life Design Station International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.48. Life Design Station International shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 33,808 shares changing hands.

Life Design Station International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

About Life Design Station International

(Get Rating)

Life Design Station International, Inc engages in the development and maintenance of internet based platform. Its product allows artists to interface in order to promote, produce, and sell songs and music. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Design Station International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Design Station International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.