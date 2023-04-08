Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
LPCN stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
About Lipocine
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lipocine (LPCN)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.