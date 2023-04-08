Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

LPCN stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,988.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,860. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Articles

