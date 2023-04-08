LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LIQT opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.25. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49.
About LiqTech International
