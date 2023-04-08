LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

