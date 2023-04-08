Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) President Sells $12,081.30 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) President Brian C. Cook sold 18,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $12,081.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,106,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Local Bounti Price Performance
NYSE:LOCL opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Local Bounti Co. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on LOCL. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Local Bounti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.