Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) President Sells $12,081.30 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) President Brian C. Cook sold 18,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $12,081.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,106,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Local Bounti Price Performance

NYSE:LOCL opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Local Bounti Co. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LOCL. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Local Bounti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Local Bounti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

