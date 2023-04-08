Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.49. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 28,632 shares trading hands.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$222.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

