Mammoth Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $12,023.24 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00030789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,005.57 or 1.00021235 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00200105 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,151.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.