Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. 185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

MRETF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Martinrea International, Inc is a global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

