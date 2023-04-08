Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $5.30 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Mask Network token can now be bought for $5.30 or 0.00018958 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $392.85 million and approximately $69.89 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00337719 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,162,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

