Maxim Group Lowers SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Price Target to $22.00

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SWK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. SWK has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SWK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SWK by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in SWK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SWK during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in SWK during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SWK during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. engages in financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceuticals. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It operates through the Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development segments. The Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider which offers customized financing solutions to a broad range of life science companies, institutions, and investors.

