Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,318,248.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,337 shares of company stock valued at $85,759,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.