Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 34,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 200,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $100.37.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

