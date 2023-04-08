Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 240.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 765,740 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 314,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.27 on Friday. 4,935,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

