Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.62. The company had a trading volume of 564,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

