Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,138 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,384,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,510.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 279,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 261,683 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,618,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FBND traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,497. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.