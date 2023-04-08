Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,402 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. 5,427,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,837,945. The company has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

