MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
MBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
MBIA Stock Performance
NYSE MBI opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. MBIA has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $14.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA
About MBIA
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
