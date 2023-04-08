MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

MBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE MBI opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. MBIA has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MBIA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 64.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

