McAdam LLC Buys 88 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.