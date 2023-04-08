McAdam LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,312 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $24.72.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.