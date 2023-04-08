McAdam LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Netflix by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Netflix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Netflix stock opened at $339.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

