McAdam LLC Invests $316,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $99.54.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
