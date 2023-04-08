McAdam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

