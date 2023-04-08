McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.20. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

