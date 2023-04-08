mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Critical Comparison

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for mCloud Technologies and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dropbox 2 2 2 0 2.00

mCloud Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 632.90%. Dropbox has a consensus price target of $26.43, indicating a potential upside of 24.37%. Given mCloud Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe mCloud Technologies is more favorable than Dropbox.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

mCloud Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares mCloud Technologies and Dropbox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 0.24 -$35.37 million ($0.10) -3.07 Dropbox $2.32 billion 3.27 $553.20 million $1.54 13.80

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than mCloud Technologies. mCloud Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies -1.66% N/A -14.38% Dropbox 23.80% -65.25% 10.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dropbox beats mCloud Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files. Its users also get access to Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place. The Dropbox Plus provides unrivaled sync along with 1 TB of space, powerful sharing features, and increased control. The Dropbox Professional allows independent workers to store, share, and track work from one place. The Dropbox Business is designed for small to enterprise level businesses, in which users get full visibility and control over how critical work files are accessed and shared while letting team members continue to use the products. The company was founded by Andrew W. Houston and Arash Ferdowsi in May 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

