Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

