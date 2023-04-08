Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.67

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACKGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $12.66. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 63,141 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Insider Activity at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 160,590 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $1,849,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,586 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,073.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Andersen bought 160,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $1,849,996.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,746.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 307,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,055. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

