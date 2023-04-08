Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.67

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $12.66. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 63,141 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
