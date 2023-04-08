Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.67

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $12.66. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 63,141 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 160,590 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $1,849,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,586 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,073.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Andersen bought 160,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $1,849,996.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,746.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 307,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,055. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

