Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 1,401,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,304,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.80% and a negative net margin of 768.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

