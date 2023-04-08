Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Arete Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of META opened at $216.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $225.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

