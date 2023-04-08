Metawar (METAWAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.04

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $87.94 million and $6.04 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00034654 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

