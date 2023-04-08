Metawar (METAWAR) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 43.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Metawar has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $49.94 million and approximately $106.89 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00041886 USD and is up 20.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

