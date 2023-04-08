Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.18 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.24 or 0.00011568 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $55.18 million and approximately $123,054.36 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,181,403 coins and its circulating supply is 17,023,674 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,181,403 with 17,023,674 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.30602165 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $218,509.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.