Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$76.78.

Metro Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:MRU opened at C$75.95 on Tuesday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.30 and a twelve month high of C$78.90. The company has a market cap of C$17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56.

Metro Increases Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.5054545 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Metro’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

