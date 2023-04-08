Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.67. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 5,200 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Meyer Burger Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.52.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.