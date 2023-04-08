M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 48,410 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Sempra Energy worth $82,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

SRE stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

