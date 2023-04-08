M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 451,665 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up 1.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Crown Castle worth $229,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.