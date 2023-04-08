M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,167,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072,318 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $72,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

