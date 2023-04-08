M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $49 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,132,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 17,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

WFC opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

