M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $58.27 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $58,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,932,175. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $280.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

