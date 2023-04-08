M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $65.18 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,116 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of ON Semiconductor worth $65,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 135,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 191,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 59,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

