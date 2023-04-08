M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $86.71 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of American Express worth $86,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 3,296 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.11. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $192.42. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

